CNBC Pro

This inflation-protected investment looks attractive now, but you should proceed with caution

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
thumbnail
Darla Mercado, CFP®@darla_mercado
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

EV tax credit complexity in Biden’s climate law could throw cold water on car manufacturers
CNBC ProEV tax credit complexity in Biden’s climate law could throw cold water on car manufacturers
Darla Mercado, CFP®
Stocks are stormy heading into September. Here is how to assess which safe haven might be right for you
CNBC ProStocks are stormy heading into September. Here is how to assess which safe haven might be right for you
Carmen Reinicke
These stocks could be winners even after the Inflation Reduction Act's 1% tax on buybacks
CNBC ProThese stocks could be winners even after the Inflation Reduction Act's 1% tax on buybacks
Michelle Fox
Read More