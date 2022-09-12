3 takeaways from Monday's meeting: Still oversold, buy Starbucks, ESPN's future

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Stocks add to last week's gains Buy SBUX ahead of Investor Day Here's a couple quick mentions 1. Stocks add to last week's gains Wall Street got out of the gate strong Monday as bond yields dipped and the dollar fell against the euro. Last week was great for stocks, with the S & P 500 breaking a three-week losing streak. With that intense selling starting mid-August through the first days of September, the S & P Oscillator was still pointing to oversold conditions in the market. It's not nearly as oversold as earlier this month, but the August weakness after a strong rally from mid-June remained an overhang. Remember, September historically is the worst month of the year for stocks. So there could be some volatility head. But as Jim Cramer wrote Sunday, he thinks we've seen the stock market bottom. We were mostly selling the summer rally and started buying as things were rolling over. U.S. oil prices have been trending lower since early June. But there have been pockets of strength here and there — and when that's happened, we've been trimming back our energy exposure and locking in profits. 2. Buy SBUX ahead of Investor Day Buying Starbucks (SBUX) stock ahead of Tuesday's Investor Day meeting would be a good idea for Club members looking to start a position. We initiated Starbucks on Aug. 22 and have been scaling up the position on weakness. From the Investor Day, we want to see how Starbucks will be innovating and enhancing the customer experience at its stores. As we've written , we like Laxman Narasimhan, who Starbucks picked as CEO to take over for Howard Schultz who was filling the spot on an interim basis. Narasimhan will be coming to Starbucks to shadow three-time CEO Schultz in October. He'll formally take the reins in April 2023. We like Narasimhan's vast experience in consumer-focused businesses. He's leaving the CEO post at Lysol and Clearasil maker Reckitt Benckiser at the end of this month. 3. Here's a couple quick mentions More bad news for chip stocks: The Biden administration next month plans to broaden its restrictions on U.S. sales of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools to China, according to Reuters. Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT) are the ones that could be hurt by this one. Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) was slammed a couple weeks ago, when the government's first China restrictions were announced. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also took a bit of a hit at the time. But AMD said the curbs were not material to its business. Chip stocks on Monday were not getting hit too hard indicating to us that may be the worst of any government action has been priced into the stocks, but the group remains controversial. Disney (DIS) looks like it wants to keep ESPN after all. Disney CEO Bob Chapek told journalists at this weekend's D23 Expo that he has big plans for the sports network, which has long been the subject of divestiture speculation. Activist investor Dan Loeb, who had been one of the proponents of spinning ESPN, tweeted that he was reversing that position and sees the wisdom of keeping it in the Disney family. The Club has always thought that Disney should do more with ESPN. Now that they've decided to keep it, Disney should lean into monetizing their fantasy offerings and see about how to leverage legal sports gambling. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long SBUX, NVDA, AMD and DIS. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.