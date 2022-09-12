Startup makes pre-fab high rises like Boeing makes airplanes, aiming to reduce emissions

Assembly OSM is a modular construction startup that operates more like a car or airplane manufacturer than a traditional builder. As a result, it claims it can cut more carbon emissions than even the greenest builders at work today.

Real estate accounts for 40% of global carbon emissions if you include the entire process from construction through operation and the inevitable destruction. Cutting the time it takes to build a building and the number of workers and vehicles needed on site can help reduce those emissions. Unlike other pre-fab builders, which largely do low rises, Assembly it is focused on high-rise buildings between 10 and 30 stories high. That will offer the biggest impact on both the current housing shortage and climate change.

"We're actually using the tools of aerospace to design these buildings. So we're modeling the buildings at a much higher degree of detail," explained CEO Andrew Staniforth.

The four-year-old company the same software as Boeing for design and constructing the buildings in pieces in multiple, specialized factories.

"We actually look at the way that cars and airplanes are built, where they have really robust distributed supply chains," said Staniforth. "Where people in the aerospace industry make wings and engines and the fuselage, we have people that make bathroom pods, kitchen pods, floors, walls and ceilings and then we assemble them in our facility like this and just clip them together."