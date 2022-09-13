The Fed is going to pivot in 3 stages, author Nomi Prins says

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a screen shows Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, U.S., July 27, 2022.

The U.S. Federal Reserve could be forced to pivot away from its path of aggressive interest rate hikes in three stages, according to author Nomi Prins.

Markets expect the central bank to enact a third consecutive 75 basis point hike at its monetary policy meeting later this month, the fastest pace of monetary tightening since policymakers began using the benchmark Fed funds rate as the principal policy tool in the early 1990s.

Various Fed officials have reiterated the Federal Open Market Committee's commitment in recent weeks to reining in inflation, but Prins told CNBC Tuesday that the acceleration of interest rate hikes to soothe the markets was disconnected from the economic reality faced by many.

"This period of accelerating the rate hikes that we've seen so far has impacted the real economy because it has squeezed the borrowing costs … for real people, real consumers," she said.

"Whereas for the Street in general, historically money still remains cheap and leverage still remains high in the system, and the Fed's book still remains just a touch under $9 trillion, which is double what it was going into the pandemic period, and since the financial crisis of 2008."