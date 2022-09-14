Charts suggest oil will bounce short-term then head lower, Jim Cramer says

Oil's current run will likely be short-lived as it's poised to fall later this fall, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Wednesday.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that oil could run to the mid-$90s by early to mid-October, but at that point, she expects it to peak, possibly leading to a big breakdown through the end of the year," the "Mad Money" host said.

Crude prices have tumbled in recent months after skyrocketing earlier in the year on fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could severely constrain global supply.

There have recently been some bullish signs for oil, Cramer acknowledged. OPEC+, an alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC partners, made a small cut to production targets from October. The Biden administration is also weighing the possibility of refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if prices dip below $80 per barrel, according to Bloomberg.

Yet, oil could very well fall below that price to around $60, he said.

To explain how Garner's analysis led to that conclusion, he examined the weekly chart of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices: