Cramer's lightning round: Terran Orbital is not a buy

Sunnova Energy International Inc: "I do not think I want to recommend this stock at these prices, given the fact the company's losing money."

Luminar Technologies Inc: "It's not making money. We're not in favor of companies that do not make money."

BGC Partners Inc: "I like it."

Peabody Energy Corp: "These stocks are so cheap, you can trade them for a bounce."

Roblox Corp: "I am not in favor of companies that are losing money."

Marvell Technology Inc: "I'm going to talk about it in tomorrow's [CNBC Investing Club] meeting. ... I'm going to talk very specifically about why I like [CEO] Matt Murphy."

Boeing Co: "I don't want to go back into Boeing."

Terran Orbital Corp: "I don't like this company because it's not making any money."

