Millions of borrowers may be eligible for a refund on student loan payments made during Covid. Here's what to know

There's good news for the millions of people with federal student loans who've made payments on that debt during the Covid pandemic: many of them will be eligible to get the money back. The U.S. Department of Education says that many borrowers eligible for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan who made payments on their debt during the pandemic-era pause on the bills will automatically be refunded. The relief policy has been in effect since March 2020, and is scheduled to end Dec. 31. More than 9 million people made at least one payment on their federal student debt between April 2020 and March 2022, according to the government. The vast majority of borrowers haven't made any payments, taking advantage of the suspension of the bills and accrual of interest. Here's what borrowers need to know.

How could a refund help?

Requesting a refund can help you make sure you get the full amount of forgiveness for which you're eligible. Forgiveness is capped at the lower of your qualifying federal student loan balance or $10,000 ($20,000, if you got a Pell Grant). If you made payments during the pandemic that brought your balance below the forgiveness figure you'd otherwise qualify for, getting a refund could make sure you get the full relief. It'll also give you some cash in hand to use for other goals.

Which payments are eligible for a refund?

Payments made since March 2020 on federal student loans eligible for the pause should now be refundable, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. The roughly 5 million student loan borrowers who have commercially held Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) weren't eligible for the payment pause and won't be for the refund either. Any payments made before the pandemic also don't qualify, Kantrowitz said.

How do I request a refund?

How much can I get back?

Borrowers should be able to get back "everything that was paid since March 13, 2020," said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit.

Should I definitely request a refund?

