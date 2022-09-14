The bond market may need to calm down before stocks make a meaningful recovery

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. We're seeing tentative, indecisive action typical of a market operating under the concussion protocol after a severe blow. Tuesday's rare and dramatic 4.3% S & P 500 drop alongside a radical repricing of Federal Reserve expectations in the bond market was unusual in merely taking the market back only a week in time, skimming away the 5% low-conviction oversold rally into Tuesday morning's CPI report. It leaves the market hovering not far above recent support at 3,900, a barrier between the current price and the June trough, which for now appears a downside overshoot below the prevailing 3,900-4,200 range. For now, after modestly undercutting Tuesday's low, we have a mild bounce attempt on mixed market breadth. The uptrend from June lows being tested and lots of converging trend lines speak to the confusion level. The Treasury market is also idling and not yet adding to Tuesday's yield surge. As noted, Fed aggressiveness has been repriced higher, but the timeline for the central bank to get to its likely destination on rates has remained pretty steady. Short rates are now seen above 4.25% by the first quarter of next year and then held near there for a while beyond that. The question shadowing this market all year has been whether the Fed will keep chasing inflation until something breaks – in the market, the economy or both. The answer is yet unclear, but the CPI data got investors worrying a bit more about potential damage. Importantly, the market was caught wrong-footed after focusing on some more benign leading indicators of inflation (energy, used cars, air fares, real-time rent listings) which did not suppress the August CPI in time. Yet, the data is pretty well in tune with how the Fed has been shaping expectations. So while a 100 basis-point hike is in the mix for September, it's not a lock, and the total number of hikes (another 200bps worth?) is more relevant than the increments, probably. The whole whippy range and foggy macro signals are not inconsistent with a prolonged, messy bottoming effort for stocks. They rather point to tough seasonal factors, "don't fight the Fed" psychology, lagging effects of eight months' worth of financial-condition tightening in growth and earnings and non-cheap valuations. For any kind of sustained recovery in risk markets, one would think bond-market volatility would have to ebb from seriously elevated readings in recent months. The ICE BofA Move Index is effectively the VIX for Treasury markets, and now shows the extremes of a fast-moving Fed, high-stakes inflation data near multidecade highs and illiquidity after bonds have delivered awful year-to-date performance. Only getting closer clarity on the Fed's destination and calmer inflation numbers will settle things down, most likely. Energy stocks a standout as crude firms up, after reports the Biden administration might use forward purchases to refill the SPR and place a quasi-floor on prices to incentivize steadier production. Equal-weight S & P continues to outpace the largest, growth-iest stocks. The leaders of the last boom rarely repeat as leaders of the next. Most of the valuation premia in stocks remains clustered in the huge-cap realm. As noted, market breadth is evenly split. VIX down small, around 26, never got to extremes likely because S & P remains squarely in the range and we've been treading this ground for months.