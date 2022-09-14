These are the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022—and Florida isn't one of them

According to Homebuyer.com, Iowa is the cheapest state to buy a house in right now.

In August, Homebuyer.com used the median household income and the median home price in each state to determine the most affordable states in the U.S. to buy a house in 2022. The list ranked each state based on the average percent of income it takes to cover monthly mortgage costs — from lowest to highest.

No. 1 cheapest state to buy a house in 2022: Iowa

Median home price: $147, 800 Median household income: $79,500 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $702



Percentage income to PMT: 10.6% Iowa came in at the top of the list with the lowest average median household income it takes to be able to afford a house. The largest housing markets in the Midwestern state include Des Moines, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids.

Top 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022