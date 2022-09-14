Top Widgets app lets you add little squares of info to iPhone lock screen

Top Widgets is the second most popular free app in Apple's App Store.

Apple's iOS 16 iPhone update, released this week, lets iPhone users add little squares or rectangles of information known as "widgets" to the lock screen.

That's helped popularize Chinese app Top Widgets, which rocketed to the second most popular free app in the App Store behind social media app BeReal.

I've never heard of the app before, so I downloaded it to give it a try.

Top Widgets lets you personalize your home screen or lock screen with little squares or rectangles of information, like how much storage is left on your phone, pictures, the amount of steps you've taken, custom icons for apps and more. There's a lot more than what Apple offers by default, which might be one reason it's popular.

And it makes good use of the new always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, which still show widgets on the screen even when the phone is idle. Those phones launch on Friday.

Here's what the app is like.