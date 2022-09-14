We see strong orders for Apple's new iPhone 14 Pros cutting both ways

Apple 's (AAPL) strategy of further differentiating its higher-end iPhone Pro offerings from its basic devices is paying off, with stronger-than-expected order demand seen for the new and most expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. We're encouraged as shareholders by this trend. However, early sales for the lower-priced iPhone 14s are not as favorable — one week into preorders that began with Apple's launch event on Sept. 7 . On the one hand, it's a positive that consumers are opting to spend more for the souped-up models, especially during these tough times of high inflation. Despite increased costs, Apple kept U.S. prices on all the iPhone 14s the same as the previous iPhone 13 iterations. (Apple did, however, raise prices in other markets). Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a research note that their channel checks of the iPhone 14 Pro Max show the longest lead times of any iPhone model in the last six years. The longer the lead time, the stronger the demand. All the iPhone 14 models will be available Friday, expect for the iPhone 14 Plus, which won't be out until next month. When talking lead times, a new iPhone in the 14 Pro Max line ordered Wednesday won't be delivered until late October. On the other hand, lead times for base model iPhone 14 appear to be tracking below historical levels. We received a similar update from 9to5Mac , citing closely followed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who noted the divergence between the new Pro and Pro Max lead times and those of the base iPhone 14 models. The key question is whether the iPhone base model orders are lagging because potential buyers are indeed going for the Pro models or whether they've chosen to skip this generation. Indeed, we are seeing several commentaries, including one from our own CNBC tech team , that says when it comes to buying a new iPhone you should either go for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, or stick with the iPhone 13 because the regular iPhone 14 is too similar to justify an upgrade. Here are a few examples of Apple's strategy of loading up on its new, high-end devices. The company decided to utilize an enhanced A15 bionic chip in the base model iPhone 14, while reserving the latest and more powerful A16 for the Pro models. On the iPhone 13 lineup, all models got the prior A15 chip iteration. For those less concerned with camera performance, you didn't feel you were leaving much on the table in terms of the performance of the core chipset but you might this time around. Of course, the new dynamic island feature, which replaces the top notch for the front camera, has also been reserved for the Pro tier along with an always-on display. A better camera, which has always been the case for the Pro models, really jumps up in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. They sport a 48 megapixels for rear-facing camera compared to a 12 megapixels camera in the comparable iPhone 13 Pros. Bottom line In the near-term, we could see some volatility as analysts weigh how much of that base model demand is going to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models and how much is due to consumers waiting on upgrades or going for the 13, which is still available. Over the long term, however, we see this as further affirmation of Apple's leading customer loyalty, and the pricing power provided by its staple-like premium devices. Most importantly, we believe that Apple's ecosystem is as strong as ever. The single most important metric when it comes to the hardware is the installed base, which serves as the outlet for higher-margin services sales. As a result, we see no change in our investment thesis and continue to believe that members should own Apple, rather than attempt to trade around iPhone cycles. We continue to rate Apple a 1 , which means we view it as a buy at these levels. Apple has the highest single weighting of 5.25% in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, whose stock holdings serve as the Investing Club's portfolio. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14. Sofia Pitt