What Cramer is watching Wednesday — bonds crush us, J&J sets $5 billion buyback, Starbucks raises

What I am looking at Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 Bonds crushing us: Won't stop. Won't stop after hotter August consumer price index Tuesday. One day later, August producer price index largely as expected . Still no relief on Wednesday: U.S. stock futures give up much of their earlier gains as the 2-year Treasury yield remains above 3.8%, highs back to 2007. Stocks were slammed Tuesday. If the 2-year gets to 4%, then we will get relief next week if the Federal Reserve goes for a 75- or 100-basis-point interest rate hike. But it has to go there first. Rates allow places like Bernstein Research to crow that the bear isn't dead. More to go. I say as long as the 2-year is poorly behaved the competition will have a hard time bucking it. Read my column: Here are the things that must happen in the market to get me buying stocks in earnest again . Club holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announces a $5 billion buyback and affirms adjusted operational EPS of $10.70, or 9.2% growth, for the full year. Why did J & J announce a buyback now ahead of its split? It's going to separate into a consumer products company and a pharma company. Club holding Starbucks (SBUX) raises guidance significantly, high single-digit earnings per share and double-digit revenues. Holding the line on inflation. Opening a new location every nine hours in China, which is doing great right now. Outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz told me Tuesday that China will overtake U.S. as Starbucks' biggest market by 2025. Cowen says Hershey 's (HSY) started with a market perform (hold) trading. It has been a rocket ship. I think it can go further but it is up 15% year to date as of Tuesday closed. Cowen more constructive on Mondelez (MDLZ), which they start with an outperform (buy) rating. Relatively low private label presence. Club holding Costco' s (COST) Kirkland doing well by the way but so are branded. Costco CEO Craig Jelinek told me Tuesday inflation should turn around in "another six months to a year." Club holding Apple (AAPL) back on its ramp? iPhone 14 orders very strong. Alphabet 's (GOOGL) Google will pay more than $4 billion fine. Android: lost appeal in European Union court. Perilous chart for this Club holding or 19x? PayPal (PYPL) changes forecast to the positive at the Goldman conference. A year ago, the spiral started down in part because of a hangover from the eBay (EBAY) separation – and in part, because post-Covid; seems like the hangover is now over. Raymond James goes market perform (buy) rating. Evercore goes to sell from hold Block (SQ), cuts price target to $55 per share from $120. The company formerly named Square, an eBay competitor, drops 5% in the premarket to around $66 per share. Fair to ask what happened to the big bitcoin strategy? Is Microstrategy 's (MSTR) buy of $500 million bitcoin part of a concerted effort to keep the balls in the air? To be the best equity pureplay? Bank of America likes e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) but takes Clorox (CLX) and Church & Dwight (CHD) to sell. Berenberg downgrades Bristol-Meyers (BMY) to hold from buy, says it has price risk on key drug Eliquis starting one year from now. Don't sweat the program. Rails, which have taken an endless earnings-beating and union-beating, have not come down. Will it change Wednesday with Bernstein's downgrade of both CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP). Macro crosswinds and labor inflation. Rails aiming for a crop shipment stoppage Thursday, which should put them on collision path with the union president. BofA takes fintech SoFi (SOFI) to buy from neutral (hold). This has been an unmitigated disaster. JPMorgan talking up the ad-tier at Netflix (NFLX) and how it could reignite interest in the stock. There's a new urgency about the cash flow and reacceleration of subs. Analysts there keep neutral (hold) rating on NFLX. Berenberg takes not-so-hot Novartis (NVS) to hold from buy. General Electric (GE): not enough talk about how board has been selected for health care. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long JNJ, SBUX, AAPL, COST and GOOGL. See here for a full list of the stocks.)

