What Cramer is watching Wednesday — bonds crush us, J&J sets $5 billion buyback, Starbucks raises

Workers inspect a Rivian R1T electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck on the assembly line at the company's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, US., on Monday, April 11, 2022.
What I am looking at Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

  • Bonds crushing us: Won't stop. Won't stop after hotter August consumer price index Tuesday. One day later, August producer price index largely as expected. Still no relief on Wednesday: U.S. stock futures give up much of their earlier gains as the 2-year Treasury yield remains above 3.8%, highs back to 2007. Stocks were slammed Tuesday.
  • If the 2-year gets to 4%, then we will get relief next week if the Federal Reserve goes for a 75- or 100-basis-point interest rate hike. But it has to go there first. Rates allow places like Bernstein Research to crow that the bear isn't dead. More to go. I say as long as the 2-year is poorly behaved the competition will have a hard time bucking it.
  • Read my column: Here are the things that must happen in the market to get me buying stocks in earnest again.
  • Club holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announces a $5 billion buyback and affirms adjusted operational EPS of $10.70, or 9.2% growth, for the full year. Why did J&J announce a buyback now ahead of its split? It's going to separate into a consumer products company and a pharma company.

