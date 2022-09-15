Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner reveals a new stake in Tesla

Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner revealed a new position in Tesla on Thursday, betting on the industry leader amid the global trend toward vehicle electrification. The widely followed tech investor told CNBC's Scott Wapne r in an interview that he built a new stake in the EV maker in the past two months. "The world is moving now wholesale ... both for geopolitical realities and for energy realities, in the direction of electrification," Gerstner said on CNBC's " Halftime Report ." "We are only 8% penetration globally of electric cars." The EV market is going to expand 30% to 40% over the next five to 10 years, aided by initiatives from governments around the world, the investor said. "When you look at Tesla, they have 30% margins. Their competitors are running 10% at best. I think they have a compounding advantage in the world," Gerstner said. Shares of Tesla are down more than 13% this year, following a 50% rise in 2021 and 740% in 2020. On the overall macro environment, Gerstner believes that the risk has shifted to the Federal Reserve "overtightening." The tech investor joined other high-profile investors such as Jeffrey Gundlach and Cathie Wood in warning that the central bank could slow down the economy too much by enacting jumbo interest rate increases in an attempt to curb inflation.