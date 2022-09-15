Apple Card's credit risk manager leaves for credit card startup X1

Apple's manager of credit risk for the Apple Card, Abhi Pabba, has left the company.

Pabba, who worked out of the Apple's Austin, Texas, office, will join the California-based credit card company X1 beginning next week as chief risk officer, according to X1 CEO Deepak Rao.

Pabba specializes in evaluating credit and risk. Before Apple, he worked at Capital One, where he focused on credit card authorizations.

In the past few years, there have been a string of exits from Goldman Sachs' consumer business, which handles the lending and issuing parts of Apple Card.

But defections from Apple's side have been less apparent. The tech giant's aim with the Apple Card isn't to generate revenue from strong lending decisions but to make the iPhone more essential to its customers. The card is primarily accessed and managed through the iPhone.

CNBC reported this week that Goldman Sachs is debating internally whether the company's card loans, which are primarily related to the Apple Card, have an unacceptably high loss. A large percentage of loans are given to customers with low FICO scores. Apple Card is also having issues with automated customer service disputes because of the card's fast growth.

Apple also is expanding into offering credit to its customers through a feature called Apple Pay Later, which splits purchases into four weekly payments. Apple is handling some of its own credit decisions for its buy now, pay later product.