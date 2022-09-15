Apple Watch review: Series 8 isn't worth an upgrade. The SE is the best value

In this article AAPL

Apple Watch Series 8 and SE (second generation). Sofia Pitt

I've been testing the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE second generation ahead of its release Friday. If you already have an Apple Watch, the $399 Series 8 doesn't have enough new features to justify an upgrade. Most of the worthwhile innovations are available on Watch OS 9, which you can download as long as you have an Apple Watch Series 4 paired with iPhone 8 or later. related investing news We see strong orders for Apple's new iPhone 14 Pros cutting both ways The Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, has gotten a pretty big makeover. The new SE has a starting price that's $30 less than the first generation SE at just $249. It's Apple's most affordable watch and it has new upgrades including a new Apple S8 processor — which makes for faster and smoother performance — low-power mode, sleep tracking, crash detection, and you're able to set up the SE for a family member without an iPhone. The Series 8 and the SE are pretty similar, except for the $150 price difference. The benefits you'll get from paying the premium for the Series 8 are a few more health tracking features and a bigger screen. (The $799 Apple Watch Ultra, built for people who are into extreme sports, won't be available until Sept. 23, and we'll cover that when we get our hands on it.) Apple doesn't break out its watch revenue the way it does for the iPad, iPhone and Mac. However, the company's Wearables, Home and Accessories business — which includes Apple Watch, HomePod, AirPods and Apple TV — saw sales fall in Apple's latest quarter to $8.08 billion from $8.78 billion a year earlier. The two watches that go on sale Friday probably won't have much effect on this business segment, but the pricey Ultra — if successful — could help increase wearables sales for the company's next fiscal year, which starts in October. (So could the new AirPods Pro 2, which I'll be reviewing later on.) Here's why I would hold off on splurging for the Series 8, and why the SE is a great value.

Series 8 has a larger screen & always-on display

The Series 8 comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Like the new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, the Series 8 comes with an always-on display, meaning you can see the time even when your watch is inactive. You can choose a case that's either aluminum or stainless steel. The aluminum comes in black, tan, silver and red. The stainless steel comes in black, silver and gold. The second generation Apple Watch SE only comes in aluminum in either 44mm or 40mm, and it doesn't have the always-on display. It's available in black, tan, and silver. While the aluminum is slightly cheaper looking, you can feel a little better knowing the production process Apple is now using for the 2022 SE reduces carbon emissions by over 80%.

Apple Watch SE. Sofia Pitt

I appreciate the size of the SE. The Apple Watch 8 felt a bit clunky while I was using it, which is a complaint I've heard from my other female friends. I also found that because the SE is lighter in weight, it was more comfortable to use for sleep tracking.

Both the SE and Series 8 have the same S8 processor

Despite being the cheaper model, the SE has the latest S8 processor, which is the same one that's inside the new Series 8. Apple says the upgrade makes the SE 20% faster than the first generation SE which debuted in 2020. The Series 8 does have the U1 chip as well, which the SE does not. This chip allows you to use location tracking in the Find My app. Both watches felt like they worked at the same speed to me. It was just as easy to navigate on either watch between the workout app, mindfulness and the weather app with no glitches.

Apple Watch Series 8. Sofia Pitt

SE has fewer health features, but the important ones

The SE has heart rate and fall detection, while the Series 8 can measure blood oxygen levels and an ECG app to monitor heart rhythms. The Series 8 does have a new temperature sensor that enables menstrual cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates. While I appreciate Apple incorporating women's health into the new watch, I have a hard time understanding how retrospective ovulation will provide the data necessary for women who are trying to conceive. Instead of giving you data about when you ovulated last month, other wearables like Ava Fertility tell you when you're actively ovulating so you can take advantage of your fertility window if you are trying to conceive. Having heart rate notifications on the new SE can alert users of unusually high or low heart rates or irregular rhythms which Apple says has helped save lives.

Apple Watch SE. Sofia Pitt

There is one advancement in the Series 8 that could provide users with important information. It now has AFib monitoring, which will help diagnose people with arterial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat. If you have that underlying condition, I can understand wanting the Series 8. When it comes to sleep both, watches provide comprehensive sleep tracking, though as I mentioned, the smaller and lighter SE is a little more comfortable to wear to bed. The new crash detection feature is available on both the SE and Series 8.

The Series 8 has better battery life

The Series 8 charges very quickly. Apple says it can recharge from 0 to 80% in 45 minutes and to 100% in about 75 minutes. I definitely noticed a difference when charging my Series 8. When the Series 8 is in low-power mode, it lasts up to 36 hours. Both watches have "all-day" battery life of up to 18 hours. If Apple wanted to get me to buy the Series 8, they would have given it as much battery life as the new Ultra, which boasts 36 hours in regular mode and 60 hours in low-power mode.

Low Power Mode on Apple Watch SE. Sofia Pitt

Having a wearable that only lasts 18 hours or less is disappointing. A few months ago, I started using the Oura Ring which gives me many of the same metrics as the Apple Watch, except I forget I'm wearing it and it only needs to be charged every 3.5 to 4 days.

