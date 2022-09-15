$20 billion Figma deal is a historic coup for startup investors in an otherwise miserable year

In this article ADBE

Adobe is paying 2021 prices. It's 2022. Wall Street hates it. Silicon Valley is thrilled. related investing news Danaher's decision to spin off its water business is a win-win for long-term investors In a year that's featured exactly zero high-profile tech IPOs and far more headlines about mass layoffs than big funding rounds, Adobe's $20 billion acquisition of Figma on Thursday is what some might call a narrative violation. There was no other bidder out there driving up the price, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the details are confidential. Figma's cloud-based designed software has been a growing headache for Adobe over the last few years. It's cheaper (there's even a free tier), easier to use, collaborative and modern, and has been spreading like wildfire among designers at companies big and small. Annualized recurring revenue is poised to more than double for a second straight year, surpassing $400 million in 2022. "This was a significant threat to Adobe," Lo Toney, founding managing partner of Plexo Capital, which invests in start-ups and venture funds, told CNBC's "TechCheck" on Thursday. "This was very much both a defensive move but also an eye towards this trend where design rules and design matters." That's why Adobe is paying roughly 50 times revenue following a stretch this year that saw investors dump stocks that were commanding sky-high multiples. For the top cloud companies in the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index, forward multiples have fallen to just over 9 times revenue from about 25 in February 2021.

Snowflake, Atlassian and Cloudflare, the three cloud stocks with the highest revenue multiples, have plumetted 41%, 33% and 51% this year, respectively. After the announcement on Thursday, Adobe shares sank more than 17% and headed for their worst day since 2010. The company said in a slide presentation that the deal isn't expected to add to adjusted earnings until "the end of year three." Figma last raised private capital at a $10 billion valuation in June 2021, the peak of software mania. The company had benefitted from the work-from-home movement during the pandemic, as more designers needed tools that could help them collaborate while separated from their colleagues. But now, even with more offices reopening, the hybrid trend has done nothing to take Figma off course, while other pandemic-friendly products like Zoom and DocuSign have slowed dramatically. Given the plunge in cloud stocks, late-stage companies have steered cleared of the IPO market — and private financings in a lot of cases — to avoid taking a haircut on their lofty valuations. Tomasz Tunguz of Redpoint Ventures wrote in a blog post on Thursday that prior to this deal, "U.S. venture-backed software M&A was tracking to its worst year since 2017." In such an environment, Figma's ability to exit at double its price from 15 months ago is a coup for early investors. The three venture firms that led Figma's earliest rounds — Index Ventures, Greylock Partners and Kleiner Perkins — all own percentage stakes in the double-digits, people familiar with the matter said. That means they'll each return over $1 billion. Investors in the 2021 round doubled their money. They include Durable Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint. While those sorts of numbers were routinely recorded during the record IPO years of 2020 and 2021, they're foreign this year, as investors reckon with surging inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical unrest.

Too young to drink

Danny Rimer, a partner at Index Ventures and Figma board member, said the company was in position to get ready for an IPO and was in no hurry to tap the capital markets, either private or public. "We had raised a lot of money at very good valuations and didn't need to raise any more money," said Rimer, whose firm first invested in Figma in 2013. "The company was IPO-able. This really was more a question of what is the best way to achieve the goal of company, which is to democratize tools for design and creation across the globe."

Dylan Field, co-founder and chief executive officer of Figma Inc., in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images