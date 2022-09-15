CNBC Pro

Here are the investments sophisticated 401(k) participants are buying

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

This inflation-protected investment looks attractive now, but you should proceed with caution
CNBC ProThis inflation-protected investment looks attractive now, but you should proceed with caution
Michelle Fox
EV tax credit complexity in Biden’s climate law could throw cold water on car manufacturers
CNBC ProEV tax credit complexity in Biden’s climate law could throw cold water on car manufacturers
Darla Mercado, CFP®
Stocks are stormy heading into September. Here is how to assess which safe haven might be right for you
CNBC ProStocks are stormy heading into September. Here is how to assess which safe haven might be right for you
Carmen Reinicke
Read More