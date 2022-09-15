Kanye West's Yeezy terminates deal with Gap: 'A king can't live in someone else's castle'

Kanye West, who goes by Ye, said Thursday he's terminated the contract between his company Yeezy and Gap Inc.

The move comes after Gap failed to meet its obligations in the companies' agreement, including distributing Yeezy products in its stores by the second half of 2021 and creating dedicated Yeezy Gap stores, according to a letter shared by his lawyer with CNBC.

Shares of the retailer fell nearly 4% Thursday.

"Yeezy notified Gap of its concerns in August and gave the company a contractually-designated 30 days to cure its breaches," Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Ye, told CNBC. He said Gap took no action on the concerns.

"It was always a dream of mine to be at the Gap and to bring the best product possible," Ye told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday. "Obviously there's always struggles and back-and-forth when you're trying to build something new and integrate teams."

Ye said he wasn't able to set the prices he wanted on his products and that he didn't approve of color selections.

"It was very frustrating. It was very disheartening, because I just put everything I had. I put all of my top relationships," Ye said. "Our agenda, it wasn't aligned."

He also said he was dissatisfied with progress on launching physical Yeezy stores in partnership with the retailer.

"Everyone knows that I'm the leader, I'm the king," Ye added. "A king can't live in someone else's castle. A king has to make his own castle."