Ukrainian medic tells U.S. Congress about the ‘hell’ of Russian captivity; Putin acknowledges China pressure

Russian forces have targeted a dam on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city — with eight cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian officials, leading to flooding in parts of the city and residents being evacuated.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, said on Telegram last night that Russian missiles had hit a "very large hydrotechnical structure," widely reported as a dam near the city. Rising water levels on the river led a city official to ask residents to leave parts of the city.

In other news overnight, Zelenskyy was involved in a car accident, the president's office said late last night, but was unhurt in the incident that took place in Kyiv.

Presidential Press Secretary Serhii Nykyforov said last night that "a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles" and that law enforcement officers would "find out all the circumstances of the accident."

Earlier on Wednesday, he said the country's armed forces were moving forward "towards victory" as he praised the return of the Ukrainian flag to recaptured territory.