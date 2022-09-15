Here’s our September rapid-fire update on all 33 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

Here's a rapid-fire update on every stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Jim Cramer ran through each one of them Thursday during the September edition of our "Monthly Meeting." Apple (AAPL) — Our mantra of "own it, don't trade it," hasn't wavered. Early indications around the iPhone 14 appear to be favorable. AbbVie (ABBV) — This might strike some people as a boring stock, but that's no reason to sell, especially since we think AbbVie can do even more with Allergan, which it bought two years ago. A dividend yield near 4% is nothing to sneeze at, either. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) — Even though it's been tough sledding for AMD shares this year, we're not bailing on the stock because we think the narrative around the chip designer will be much improved in, say, six months. The company's shift toward the enterprise continues to thrive, as evidenced by its recent quarterly numbers. Amazon (AMZN) — Its hugely important Amazon Web Services division keeps growing, and the stock is getting close to reaching a level worth buying because the company is more than just e-commerce. Plus, management is making progress on cost-cutting measures, too, after e-commerce expanded too much during the pandemic. Bausch Health Companies (BHC) — While the troubled company recently restructured some debt, we continue to want more transparency from management about its ongoing legal challenges and thinking around future spinoffs. Very disappointing. Costco Wholesale (COST) — We feel so confident in Costco's future, especially with its value-focused ethos in an inflationary period, that we'd hardly mind seeing the stock go lower in the near term. CEO Craig Jelinek recently offered positive commentary in an interview with Cramer. Salesforce (CRM) — The full-scale return of the company's Dreamforce conference next week is an important event because co-CEO Marc Benioff is known to do business during it. Big picture, share dilution is something we're keeping an eye on. Fast-growing software stocks like Salesforce are still out of favor. Cisco Systems (CSCO) — While it looks like supply chains are improving and quarterly results were solid, we've kept a 2 rating on this stock, meaning we'd be buyers on a pullback. It's just a tough overall market for tech. Coterra Energy (CTRA) — Our reason for investing in Coterra was its exposure to natural gas, and that has worked well for us as part of our broader strategy to hedge against inflation by owning energy stocks. Our portfolio management discipline led us to trim our position in late August, but we still think it's a worthwhile stock to own. Danaher (DHR) — Shares rose nearly 2% Thursday, one day after Danaher said it planned to separate its environmental and applied solutions business into its own publicly traded firm. Although we're awaiting all the details, Danaher has a proven track record when it comes to breaking off units into their own firms. It also raised its third-quarter sales guidance Wednesday. Walt Disney (DIS) — Upcoming launch of an ad-supported tier of Disney+ hopefully helps cushion the blow of heaving streaming investments. Hearing more specifics around the plans for ESPN, including sports gambling, would also be a potential catalyst for the stock. Devon Energy (DVN) — We sold Devon shares on two occasions recently, locking in robust profits on each transaction. We have a 2 rating on the stock. As a reminder, we want to make sure our energy exposure doesn't stray too far above an 8% weighting in the portfolio, but we're not giving up on our inflation hedge. Companies like Devon can still generate tons of cash with oil around $80 per barrel. Ford Motor (F) — The stock's dividend yield stands around 4% right now. We like Ford very much for the long term, but economic slowdown worries, coupled with vehicle availability concerns, haven't been kind to the stock this year. Alphabet (GOOGL) — Shares look attractive at these levels, but we also recognize it's a bear market for tech and the stock may not be able to break out just yet. For Club members who don't have a large position, or any position at all, in mega-cap tech, Alphabet is an interesting place to look. For us, we'd seriously want to buy more if the stock goes below $100. Halliburton (HAL) — The only energy stock in the portfolio that we haven't trimmed in recent weeks. While we may look to trim into a rally out of discipline, we remain believers in the "multiyear energy upcycle" story that management has talked about. Honeywell International (HON) — Industrials are another sector hated by Wall Street right now. But we know Honeywell has growth engines like aerospace that are boosting the fundamental business. We recently nibbled, buying 50 shares Tuesday, and the stock gets interesting to us again if it falls back near its 52-week low around $167. Humana (HUM) — Humana is gaining share in Medicare Part D, and on Thursday raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year. The stock popped more than 8%. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) — J & J just announced a buyback program up to $5 billion, which gave the stock a lift Wednesday. This a defensive name that's worth owning in this environment. Remember, the company's planned separation is still on the horizon, too. Linde (LIN) — Linde remains what we call a growth industrial. An end to the war in Ukraine would help Linde shares, given the company's significant operations in Europe. In the meantime, Linde stands to benefit from positive green hydrogen developments . Eli Lilly (LLY) — The growth story remains alive and well, including its new diabetes drug that's also shown promise as an obesity treatment. Bank of America analysts recently wrote they expect the drug could generate $100 billion in sales by 2035 if regulators greenlight it to treat both conditions. Meta Platforms (META) — A growth company that's started to grow very slowly won't be well received by Wall Street, and the Facebook parent proves that point. While we think Reels is doing better than people think, we won't give the company an infinite window to show clear signs of a turnaround. Clock is ticking. Marvell Technology (MRVL) — This is our most enterprise-focused chip company, and the performance of its stock this year has not reflected the performance of its underlying business. Just like with AMD, we think the market's sentiment toward semiconductors will be considerably more favorable in the coming months. Plus, Marvell (and AMD and Nvidia, too, for that matter) stand to benefit once sentiment turns from easy comparisons as analysts bring price targets down. Morgan Stanley (MS) — A slowdown in capital markets activity has weighed on Morgan Stanley, despite CEO James Gorman's multi-year diversification strategy. General recession concerns also have hurt the banks, which is why we only own two. Wells Fargo is our other financial. Microsoft (MSFT) — One of the most consistent tech companies in the world, with a history of topping estimates under CEO Satya Nadella. We own this one for the long term, so we're able to look past the current tough times for tech. Nvidia ( NVDA) — Nvidia disappointed us twice last month, with both its earnings preannouncement and then its third-quarter guidance. The U.S. government new restrictions on certain chip sales into China certainly haven't helped the stock even if the company has options to mitigate the full impacts . Secular tailwinds remain at Nvidia's back, though, and we're not giving up on the stock as a result. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) — CEO Scott Sheffield wants to have the highest quarterly dividend payout in the S & P 500, a pledge we love as shareholders even as we've lightened up on our oil hedge in recent weeks. Procter & Gamble (PG) — We think it's still smart to have a defensive stock like P & G in the portfolio, given the potential for an economic downturn as the Fed raises rates. We recognize the strong U.S. dollar is a major headwind for P & G, but improvements in commodity costs would help ease margin pressures. Qualcomm (QCOM) — This semiconductor stock has struggled as investors fret a slowdown in smartphone sales. However, shares are trading at less than 10 times forward earnings and Qualcomm is in the process of diversifying its revenue streams into areas like auto. For these reasons, we're not planning on bolting. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) — Our second-newest stock. We added to our position multiple times ahead of the company's impressive investor event Tuesday. At this point, though, with the stock above $92 apiece, we think it is prudent to wait for a pullback before buying any more. Make no mistake, we still feel good about its reinvention plan. Constellation Brands (STZ) — We think beer sales in the U.S. are booming, making our investment in the parent company of Modelo, Corona and Pacifico a no-brainer. TJX Companies (TJX) — Our newest stock in the portfolio, and one of our favorites. While an inventory glut is hitting the retail industry hard, TJX is the beneficiary. We think the in-person shopping experience inside stores like Marshalls, Home Goods and TJX Maxx is unmatched. Wells Fargo (WFC) — We didn't love hearing CFO Mike Santomassimo say Tuesday that Wells Fargo has not bought back any stock in the third quarter. However, the executive reaffirmed its expense and net interest income guidance. We still like the company here, with shares trading around 9 times forward earnings and higher interest rates continuing to benefit earnings. We prefer WFC to Morgan Stanley. Wynn Resorts ( WYNN) — Holding onto a small position in hopes that the Chinese government stops trying to enforce its so-called "zero Covid" policy. A change of heart would help Wynn's two properties in the gaming hub of Macao, a Chinese special administrative region. (See here for a full list of the stocks Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Jim Cramer Scott Mlyn | CNBC