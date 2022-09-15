Bond yields rise, 2-year Treasury tops 3.85% on higher Fed rate hike expectations

Treasurys



Investors sorted through a mixed batch of economic data on Thursday, which showed manufacturing and consumer spending was sluggish even as initial jobless claims declined. The bond yield moves follow Wednesday's release of the producer price index, which declined 0.1% in August, a small edge downward from growing inflation pressures, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Excluding food, energy and trade services, core PPI increased 0.2%. The week's main news however was August's consumer price index report on Tuesday, which showed inflation rise 0.1% month on month, a higher-than-expected reading which sent markets tumbling in their worst day since mid-2020. Some analysts are are now expecting a full point rate hike from the Fed at its next meeting on Sept. 20-21.

watch now