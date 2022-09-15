CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — rail strike avoided, deluge of Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A CSX freight train is seen in Orlando. A pay dispute between rail workers and unions threatens a nationwide freight rail strike as early as September 16, 2022.
Paul Hennessy | Lightrocket | Getty Images

What I am looking at Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

  • It's "Monthly Meeting" day for Club members. Watch the livestream at noon ET. We're looking at how you can respect what the Federal Reserve has to do to fight decades-high inflation and still stay in the stock market. The 2-year Treasury yield inches ever closer to 3.9%.
  • Rails avert a collision with union. President Joe Biden early Thursday announced a tentative labor agreement that avoids a strike. CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP) both jump in the premarket.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet. Is Putin's war in Ukraine on the line, or just energy?

