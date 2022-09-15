What Cramer is watching Thursday — rail strike avoided, deluge of Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting

What I am looking at Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 It's "Monthly Meeting" day for Club members. Watch the livestream at noon ET. We're looking at how you can respect what the Federal Reserve has to do to fight decades-high inflation and still stay in the stock market. The 2-year Treasury yield inches ever closer to 3.9%. Rails avert a collision with union. President Joe Biden early Thursday announced a tentative labor agreement that avoids a strike. CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP) both jump in the premarket. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet. Is Putin's war in Ukraine on the line, or just energy? Adobe (ADBE), on "Mad Money" on Thursday, announces $20 billion half stock/half cash deal to buy design software firm Figma. I'm not sure about this deal. Figma was founded in 2012. It has 850 employees, positive op cash flow, joint customers. We just put out a story on how the Biden administration may soon put a floor on sinking oil prices. It's about when the White House might start refilling the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is at decades-low levels. That's good for our energy stocks Coterra Energy (CTRA), Devon Energy (DVN) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). JPMorgan's E & P (exploration and production) playbook: buy DVN on price. Club holding Danaher (DHR) splits off non-high growth health care into a new company and raises growth rate, a move worth at least a dozen points to the stock if not more — as it is the premier life sciences equipment company. Pure play worth so much. The SpinCo is Environment/Applied Segment. Raising numbers and freeing up capital for buying other companies. Humana (HUM) investor update meeting Thursday: much better than expected price targets: Full-year earnings per share $23.08, up from $20.30. Great number boost. Covid headwinds a factor this year. Big call for Club: Constellation Brands (STZ). JPMorgan raising price target to $283 per share from $263. I totally agree with this and think the stock is very undervalued and will talk about it at Thursday's Club meeting. Club holding Starbucks (SBUX): Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley raise price targets. There were a host of Wall Street research on SBUX on Wednesday, the day after their investor day. We parsed the notes in a big commentary . Credit Suisse upgrades Club holding Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to outperform from neutral (buy from hold), sees compelling risk and reward. Mizuho cuts price targets for Club holdings Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), because of a pending hypercomputing slowdown. I did not get this impression after spending hours when I was in Seattle with the most important hypescaler: Amazon Web Services. But these two stocks are simply still in free fall. Once again NVDA and AMD price targets are well above where the stocks are trading. Jefferies likes the cybersecurity stocks and singles out Okta (OKTA) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), with buy ratings. I have a hard time with the first one because it makes no money, but the second one is blessed. We've been watching PANW in our Bullpen . Jefferies likes Fortinet (FTNT), too. Ether goes almost carbon free. Will it cause selling in competitor bitcoin ? Both are modestly in the green Thursday morning. Analyst Mark Mahaney at Evercore is predicting a re-acceleration of Netflix (NFLX) with a commercial ad-supported stream. Desperate but I get it. Evercore upgrades NFLX to outperform from in line (buy from hold), raises price target to $300 per share from $245. MoffettNathanson does deep dive on carriers and it favors T-Mobile US (TMUS) and cuts against Verizon (VZ). Remember the new launch iPhones come with an eSIM card that makes switching to the lower cost, "equal" carrier. Needham goes to hold from underperform (sell) rating on Tesla (TSLA), starts Fisker (FSR) with a buy. Jefferies upgrades Nordstrom (JWN) to buy from hold. Return to growth in Rack. But Jefferies downgrades Kohl's (KSS) to hold from buy on current softness versus peers. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CTRA, DVN, PXD, DHR, HUM, SBUX, STZ, AMZN, WYNN, NVDA and AMD. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A CSX freight train is seen in Orlando. A pay dispute between rail workers and unions threatens a nationwide freight rail strike as early as September 16, 2022. Paul Hennessy | Lightrocket | Getty Images

What I am looking at Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022