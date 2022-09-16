CNBC Pro

BlackRock's Rieder says Fed rate hiking means stocks could get cheaper and short-term debt more attractive

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:51
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
watch now
Twilio, Devon Energy and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
watch now
VIDEO02:42
CNBC ProTwilio, Devon Energy and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso
Fed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
CNBC ProFed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
Patti Domm
Read More