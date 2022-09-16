LIVE UPDATES
European markets slide 1% as rate hike and energy fears persist
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets opened lower Friday as recession warnings, expectations for further rate hikes and continued volatility in the energy market weighed on stocks.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1%, with all sectors in the red.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, Germany's DAX down 1.19% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.95%.
Many sectors were down 2% or more in early trading, including basic resources, construction, and industrials. Auto stocks fell 2.5% despite data showing a rise in new car sales in the European Union for the first time in 13 months.
European stocks have seen three days of losses which have particularly dented energy and technology shares. However, banking stocks gained yesterday after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the sector.
The World Bank yesterday warned of a global recession in 2023, and said central bank hiking may not be enough to bring down inflation.
Asia-Pacific shares fell Friday, with the Shanghai Composite 0.96% lower, despite China's industrial production and retail sales figures for August beating expectations.
Analysts at ANZ said stocks and risk-sensitive markets would continue to struggle on inflation fears and expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes next week.
U.S. stock futures were also down Friday morning.
European new car sales return to growth
New car registrations in the European Union rose in August after thirteen months of declines.
Sales increased by 4.4% overall and rose in the key markets of Spain, Italy, Germany and France, though remained well below pre-pandemic levels, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said.
In the year to date, total sales volumes are down by 11.9%, largely due to an ongoing semiconductor shortage.
— Jenni Reid
Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery
The German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft was placed under trusteeship on Friday, giving Germany's federal regulator control of the PCK refinery in Schwedt, a key source of fuel for the city of Berlin.
— Reuters
U.K. retail sales fall more than expected in August
U.K. retail sales fell by 1.6% month-on-month in August, figures published Friday morning showed.
Economists had forecast a 0.5% dip after a 0.4% rise in July. It was the first month since July 2021 that all main sectors, spanning food and non-food stores, online retail and fuel, saw declines.
Analysts said it showed the cost of living crisis was causing consumers to pull back on spending across the board, and Olivia Cross, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said retail sales would struggle in the months ahead.
— Jenni Reid
Oil prices climb after sliding to weekly low
Oil prices climbed on Friday, after sliding 3.5% to a weekly low in the previous session on the back of demand concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to stand at $91.20 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.28% to $85.34 per barrel.
— Lee Ying Shan
U.S. 2-year Treasury yield briefly touches 3.9%
The yield on the U.S. 2-year Treasury note briefly reached 3.901%, before pulling back slightly to 3.8921% in Asia's morning trade.
That's the highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 3.4567% after touching 3.459%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.4743%.
— Abigail Ng
China's retail sales, industrial production for August beat estimates
China's latest economic data release showed growth accelerated in August.
Retail sales increased 5.4% in August from the same period last year, much higher than July's 2.7% and also above the Reuters forecast of 3.5%.
Industrial production grew 4.2% last month compared with a year ago, topping the prediction of 3.8% in a Reuters poll. Industrial output came in at 3.8% in July.
Fixed asset investment for January to August this year increased by 5.8%, beating the 5.5% estimate from Reuters.
— Abigail Ng, Evelyn Cheng