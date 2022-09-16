European markets slide 1% as rate hike and energy fears persist

European markets opened lower Friday as recession warnings, expectations for further rate hikes and continued volatility in the energy market weighed on stocks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1%, with all sectors in the red.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, Germany's DAX down 1.19% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.95%.

Many sectors were down 2% or more in early trading, including basic resources, construction, and industrials. Auto stocks fell 2.5% despite data showing a rise in new car sales in the European Union for the first time in 13 months.

European stocks have seen three days of losses which have particularly dented energy and technology shares. However, banking stocks gained yesterday after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the sector.

The World Bank yesterday warned of a global recession in 2023, and said central bank hiking may not be enough to bring down inflation.

Asia-Pacific shares fell Friday, with the Shanghai Composite 0.96% lower, despite China's industrial production and retail sales figures for August beating expectations.

Analysts at ANZ said stocks and risk-sensitive markets would continue to struggle on inflation fears and expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes next week.

U.S. stock futures were also down Friday morning.