CNBC Pro

FedEx plunge could spell bad days ahead for market as bellwether Dow Transports index hits new low

Scott Schnipper
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Twilio, Devon Energy and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
watch now
VIDEO02:42
CNBC ProTwilio, Devon Energy and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso19 min ago
Fed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
CNBC ProFed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
Patti Domm21 min ago
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it
CNBC ProA traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Read More