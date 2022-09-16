CNBC Investing Club

FedEx's troubles signaled more urgency to bolster our defensive stocks, so we added to one of them

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Tide, a laundry detergent owned by the Procter & Gamble company, is seen on a store shelf on October 20, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

More In Trade Alerts

We're making a small sale in a rare move ahead of an investor event — here's why
CNBC Investing ClubWe're making a small sale in a rare move ahead of an investor event — here's why
Jeff Marks
We're using Tuesday's market drubbing to buy more shares of a high-quality holding
CNBC Investing ClubWe're using Tuesday's market drubbing to buy more shares of a high-quality holding
Jeff Marks
We're adding to a beaten-down chipmaker ahead of a key event about its growing auto business
CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding to a beaten-down chipmaker ahead of a key event about its growing auto business
Jeff Marks
Read More