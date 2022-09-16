Market sell-off causes one CEO to make one of the largest insider buys ever

A brutal week of selling gave some confident C-suite level executives a big opportunity to buy more of their own companies. One in particular really stepped up. Here are the five stocks that saw the most insider purchases, according to data compiled by Verity Data. This week marks the first time in a long time that every single one of the top buys is more than $2 million, the data shows. Asana (ASAN) Dustin Moskowitz, CEO of software company Asana , bought $349.9 million worth of his company's stock in a private placement, nearly 10 times larger than the next biggest buy this week, according to the data. The executive has bought nearly $1.6 billion of the stock since May. The buy this week is one of the single biggest insider purchases ever tracked by Verity. Energy Transfer (ET) The second biggest insider purchase was at Energy Transfer . Founder and Executive Chair Kelcy Warren continued to pour money into his company with another 3 million shares at $12 apiece for a total insider buy of $36 million this week. Warren has now bought $66 million worth of the stock since early August, Verity said. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) The third place goes to American Homes 4 Rent , which saw another gigantic buy by board member and daughter of the founder Tamara Gustafson. She added $15.4 million worth of shares this week after buying nearly $28 million back in May. Douglas Emmett (DEI), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) California-based REIT Douglas Emmett and Stanley Black & Decker also had sizable insider buys this week, according to Verity. Insider buying is viewed by many professional investors as a positive sign about company quality. Significant purchases above and beyond the shares awarded as part of compensation can be seen as a sign that management believes the stock is underpriced. "Insider Buying" is a weekly segment on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange," airing Friday mornings. Watch the full segment above.