CNBC Pro

Several analysts bail on FedEx after delivery giant's earnings warning

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Morgan Stanley upgrades Alcoa and 2 other mining stocks that offer 'deep value' to investors
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Alcoa and 2 other mining stocks that offer 'deep value' to investors
Alex Harring3 hours ago
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, FedEx, Tesla, Apple, Snowflake & more
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, FedEx, Tesla, Apple, Snowflake & more
Michael Bloom5 hours ago
CrowdStrike can rally more than 30% as companies adopt the cloud, MKM Partners says
CNBC ProCrowdStrike can rally more than 30% as companies adopt the cloud, MKM Partners says
Samantha Subin
Read More