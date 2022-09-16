Over 15 countries have Queen Elizabeth II on their currency—here's how the 4 biggest are changing their money

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many people wonder what will happen to Commonwealth banknotes and coins, which have bared the monarch's likeness for much of her 70-year reign.

The Queen's image can be found on the currency of more than 15 countries, the most populated being the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. This list includes Bermuda, St. Lucia and Montserrat, along with other Caribbean nations that use the Eastern Caribbean dollar. Currency in many Oceania countries also bears the Queen's portrait.

Tradition suggests that King Charles III will replace the Queen's effigy on these countries' currencies, although it has not been announced in most countries yet.

In some cases, images of the monarch could be replaced by something else, as some Commonwealth countries have done in recent years, like Jamaica and the small African nation of Seychelles.

Here's a look at known changes in the four biggest countries with British monarchs on their currency.