What Cramer is watching Friday — FedEx's disaster, Street hates Adobe deal, Uber cyberattack

What I am looking at Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 After a terrible quarter, FedEx (FDX) cuts numbers severely for the next and withdraws full-year guidance. FedEx shares tank more than 20% in the premarket, taking down the rest of the market. I wrote Thursday night about how this latest sell signal on Wall Street will hurt some stocks more than others. Thankfully, we've positioned the Club portfolio to be in a lot of those others. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam tells me we're headed into a worldwide recession . China terrible, Europe bad, United States OK. China sees more shutdowns than before Covid vaccines; Europe slow from Russia's war against; and the U.S. is slowing week by week. So, no avoiding recession now, started right after FedEx's late-June investor meeting. They will keep buying back stock but will change some hours and do things Raj's way. He took over as CEO in June. Cost actions need to be taken. Costs are out of whack with these numbers. China might lead to shortfall in U.S. Downgrades and price cuts everywhere on Wall Street. UBS says August retail sales indicate Club holding Amazon (AMZN) sales in-line. A little low. Better than feared. Jefferies downgraded Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and International Paper (IP) to underperform (sell) from hold, cites "massive inventory glut" and challenges "rivaling the GFC," the Great Financial Crisis, but balance sheets are better. General Electric (GE) supply chain is putting pressure on margins and free cash flow; surprising as others are now having fewer problems. It's not that mortgage rates are above 6% it's more like try getting one. The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has taken interest rates up and up, with another big hike on the table at next week's meeting. The market expects a third straight 75-basis-point raise, lowering odds on a 100-basis-point move to just 20%. Is Russian President Vladimir Putin worried about Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart? Yes, as 25% of business is in Europe and Europe has catastrophic energy bills. Uber (UBER) cyberattack. Easily hacked? The New York Times says it communicated with the hacker directly, reports they gained control of Uber's systems after compromising an employee Slack account. Adobe (ADBE) shares down again premarket after sinking 16% on Thursday on $20 billion deal to buy Figma, a cloud-based software designer. CNBC's tech team says Silicon Valley loves the move, but clearly Wall Street does not. Downgrades and price targets — or both — from the likes of Baird, Morgan Stanley, and Piper Sandler to name a few. Along with announcing the acquisition Thursday, Adobe beat on quarter earnings and matched on revenue; but warned on next quarter revenue. Figma brings a lot of dilution. Chemical maker Huntsman (HUN) preannounces. Polyurethane weakness. China weakness. Credit Suisse lowers price target on steelmaker Nucor (NUE) to $140 per share from $165; but keeps outperform (buy) rating, citing resiliency in key markets and the company's ability to return capital to shareholders. Morgan Stanley raises price target on Snap (SNAP) to $10 per share from $8; but keeps underweight (sell) rating, citing execution risks.

