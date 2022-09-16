What Cramer is watching Friday — FedEx's disaster, Street hates Adobe deal, Uber cyberattack

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in New York City on August 16, 2022.
What I am looking at Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
- After a terrible quarter, FedEx (FDX) cuts numbers severely for the next and withdraws full-year guidance. FedEx shares tank more than 20% in the premarket, taking down the rest of the market. I wrote Thursday night about how this latest sell signal on Wall Street will hurt some stocks more than others. Thankfully, we've positioned the Club portfolio to be in a lot of those others.
- FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam tells me we're headed into a worldwide recession. China terrible, Europe bad, United States OK. China sees more shutdowns than before Covid vaccines; Europe slow from Russia's war against; and the U.S. is slowing week by week. So, no avoiding recession now, started right after FedEx's late-June investor meeting. They will keep buying back stock but will change some hours and do things Raj's way. He took over as CEO in June. Cost actions need to be taken. Costs are out of whack with these numbers. China might lead to shortfall in U.S. Downgrades and price cuts everywhere on Wall Street.
- UBS says August retail sales indicate Club holding Amazon (AMZN) sales in-line. A little low. Better than feared.