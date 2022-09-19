How billionaire Jared Isaacman is using fighter jets to prepare his crew for private SpaceX missions

watch now

The Polaris Dawn mission crew during training on Sept. 16, 2022, from left: John Kraus / Polaris Program

"We want to use as much time leading up to [the launch] for training as possible," Isaacman said, adding that "using fighter aircraft is a great analog" to spaceflight. It follows a practice that NASA uses with its own astronaut corps. While Polaris Dawn was initially planned for the fourth quarter of 2022, Isaacman said the mission launch is expected to occur "early next year." Its the first of up to three missions, with the final one expected to be the first crewed launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket. Isaacman outlined the program's three objectives: Go to the highest orbit around Earth that humans have ever flown, conduct a spacewalk outside of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and use Starlink internet satellites to communicate. He also said roughly 40 science and research payloads will fly on the mission.

