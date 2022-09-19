Traders worry there are more earnings warnings like FedEx's about to come out

You've got to admit: The Federal Reserve is getting what it wants, if what it wants is lower stock and home prices. FedEx 's somewhat dire earnings commentary has everyone trying to reset the earnings expectations for the rest of this year and into 2023, but how much does that one company represent everyone else? Here are two key points: FedEx specifically cited "macroeconomic weakness in Asia and service challenges in Europe" which hit Express revenues. Companies presenting at the many sell-side conferences in the last two weeks did not paint anything close to the dire picture FedEx painted. Still, the talk over the weekend was again about resetting earnings expectations. What's the right price for the S & P 500 ? Michael Hartnett at Bank of America said that for the S & P 500, "we say nibble at SPX 3600, bite at 3300, gorge at 3000." Wow. The S & P 500 closed Friday at 3,873, and the June 16 bottom was 3,666, so 3,300 and 3,000 are a ways away. How do strategists get these kinds of numbers? The game goes like this. There are two variables in these estimates: What is the right level of forward earnings? What is the right market multiple (P/E ratio)? Current forward earnings per share estimates for the S & P 500 (Q3 and Q4 of 2022, and Q1 and Q2 for 2023) are at about $232. Based on Friday's close, that amounts to a multiple of 16.7. The multiple this year was as high as 21 in early January, and as low as about 16 in mid-June, so 16.7 is on the low side. The historic average is 15-17. Traders are back to believing that earnings will likely be reduced, so let's take an extreme case. Let's say the forward estimates gets cut to $200 — which is quite a haircut considering the S & P 500 printed $208.12 in earnings per share in 2021 — and expected to come in at $225 in 2022, according to Refinitiv. That would be a contraction in earnings, which would be consistent with a recession. Earnings almost always contract during a recession. Let's also assume we trade at the low end of the multiple this year, which is about 16. $200 x 16 = 3,200 on the S & P 500. That's about 17% below where we are now. Not surprisingly, that's where a lot of bearish types such as Hartnett have their estimates. That would be a 33% decline from the historic highs set in early January. That would be a fairly serious down market. Declines of 20% or more have happened 15 times since 1926, according to Dimensional Funds, but declines of 30% or more have happened only seven times since then. What about 3,000, the level Hartnett suggested investors should "gorge" on the S & P 500? Take the low estimate of $200, and throw an even lower market multiple of 15, and you have 3,000. A much lower multiple with a contraction in earnings: That is what you call a recessionary earnings picture. Grim real estate sentiment Sentiment is pretty grim in the real estate world as well. My wife has been a realtor for more than 30 years; she has seen a lot of up and down markets in that time, but the rapid rise in mortgage rates is really cooling off prices fast. I'll give you an example. She had a house for sale for $949,000 in a great neighborhood. When she put the house on the market a short while ago, interest rates on a 30-year mortgage were about 4.1%; they quickly went to 6.1%. After a few early nibbles, the buyers disappeared. She lowered the price to $899,000 and new buyers appeared. There are several interested buyers now. What happened? 1) people shop in price tiers: in the neighborhood she was showing, looking in the $700,000-$900,000 price range was common; 2) the higher rates were killing affordability. How much were the higher rates hurting? Let's just work with an $800,00 mortgage for 30 years. At 4.1%, that's $3,865 a month. At 6.1%, it's $4,847 a month. That's about $1,000 more a month, just from 4.1% to 6.1%. Bottom line: Lower mortgage rates definitely have been a factor in higher home prices for some time. Higher rates, particularly when they occur quickly, will cause buyers to bid lower to get the house they want.