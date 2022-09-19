CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Monday — bond yields up, stocks down again as Wall Street on Fed watch

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Sept. 14, 2022.
What I am looking at Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

  • U.S. stock futures are in the red again as bond yields go higher again. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday jumps to an 11-year high of 3.5%. The 2-year yield, already around late 2007 highs, closes in on 4%, signaling MULTIPLE interest rate hikes after the one expected this week at the Federal Reserve's two-day September meeting, which ends Wednesday. I wrote about this backdrop Sunday, which is sapping enthusiasm for all stocks including oils. Maybe we just have to get through September, which is living up to its history as the worst month of the year for the market.
  • Goldman Sachs says another Fed 75-basis-point hike and then a couple of 50s in order to get key fed funds rate to 4%.
  • President Joe Biden to "60 Minutes": Consumer inflation rate is steady 8.3%, not spiking. Biden says he would commit U.S. soldiers to defend Taiwan if China were to invade.

