1 in 3 workers fear they'll catch Covid by returning to the office—here's how to keep yourself healthy

Workers are starting to return to the office, whether they like it or not. Many appear to share one glaring concern: Covid.

A recent Gallup poll found that one in three U.S. workers are "very" or "moderately" concerned about Covid exposure at work. The findings come as many companies — including Apple, Goldman Sachs, Peloton and Capital One — are implementing new return-to-office plans.

The in-person work trend has accelerated in recent months: By June, 50% of U.S. workers were already splitting time between home and the office, and 20% were entirely in-person, according to another Gallup poll. Google returned most of its workers to the office three days per week in April — and its employees have been beset by regular Covid infections and exposure notifications, CNBC reported last month.

The U.S. is still experiencing a steady drum beat of new Covid cases: The country's seven-day average was more than 60,000 on Thursday, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's projected to increase this fall and winter, as many people's Covid vaccine immunity wanes and Americans spend more time indoors, where the virus spreads much more easily.

The recent Gallup poll found that two-thirds of respondents said they expect Covid cases to increase a "great deal" or a moderate amount this fall and winter. If you still need to be in the office, here's how you can keep yourself healthy.