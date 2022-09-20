Asia markets trade higher as Japan's inflation nears 8-year high; China keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged

An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 13, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Tuesday as Japan's inflation accelerated and China kept its loan prime rate on hold. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting in the U.S.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.36% in the final hour of trade and the Hang Seng tech index was up 2.22%.

The Shanghai Composite in mainland China rose 0.22% to 3,122.41 and the Shenzhen Component advanced 0.686% to 11,283.92.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.29% to 6,806.40. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.44% to close at 27,699.42 on its return to trade after a holiday and the Topix gained 0.45% to 1,947.27.

The Kospi in South Korea added 0.52% to 2,367.85, while the Kosdaq was 1.12% higher at 760.35. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 1.18%.

Core inflation in Japan increased 2.8% from a year ago, the fastest rate of increase since late 2014. China's loan prime rate was left unchanged Tuesday, in line with predictions in a Reuters poll.