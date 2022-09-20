Asia markets trade higher as Japan's inflation nears 8-year high; China keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Tuesday as Japan's inflation accelerated and China kept its loan prime rate on hold. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting in the U.S.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.36% in the final hour of trade and the Hang Seng tech index was up 2.22%.
The Shanghai Composite in mainland China rose 0.22% to 3,122.41 and the Shenzhen Component advanced 0.686% to 11,283.92.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.29% to 6,806.40. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.44% to close at 27,699.42 on its return to trade after a holiday and the Topix gained 0.45% to 1,947.27.
The Kospi in South Korea added 0.52% to 2,367.85, while the Kosdaq was 1.12% higher at 760.35. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 1.18%.
Core inflation in Japan increased 2.8% from a year ago, the fastest rate of increase since late 2014. China's loan prime rate was left unchanged Tuesday, in line with predictions in a Reuters poll.
Tech, casino stocks in Hong Kong buoy broader index
Hong Kong shares of technology companies gained in Asia's morning trade, with Alibaba rising 3.88%, JD.com advancing 3.86% and Baidu adding 2.81%, after Chief Executive John Lee said the government plans to announce changes to the city's hotel quarantine rules for travelers.
Casino stocks also rose — Sands China rose 6.59% and Galaxy Entertainment gained 3.93%.
— Abigail Ng
Australia's central bank says the argument for slower rate hikes strengthening
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s board members "saw the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates as becoming stronger," according to minutes from its Sept. 6 meeting, where it raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%.
"The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path given the uncertainties surrounding the outlook for inflation and growth," it said in the minutes released Tuesday.
It added medium-term inflation expectations remained "well anchored."
Future interest rate increases will be guided by data and the outlook for inflation and labor markets, the RBA said.
— Abigail Ng
— Weizhen Tan
China keeps key lending rates unchanged
The People's Bank of China kept its one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) unchanged, in line with predictions in a Reuters poll.
The one-year loan prime rate remains at 3.65%, and the five-year rate closely tied to home mortgages stands at 4.3%. China cut both those rates last month.
— Abigail Ng
— Zavier Ong
Japan's core inflation accelerates in August
Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.8% in August from a year ago, government data showed.
That's the fastest growth in nearly eight years, and the fifth consecutive month where inflation has exceeded the central bank's target of 2%.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a 2.7% increase, and consumer prices gained 2.4% in July.
The Japanese yen strengthened slightly to 142.96 per dollar.
— Abigail Ng
Stocks finish Monday's volatile session higher
Stocks seesawed on Monday but ended the session in positive territory as a big Federal Reserve week kicked off.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 197.26 points higher, or 0.64%, to settle at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 jumped 0.69% to 3,899.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.76% to 11,535.02.
— Samantha Subin
10-year Treasury yield jumps above 3.5%, hits highest level since 2011
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.5% on Monday morning, hitting its highest level since 2011 as investors brace for a higher-for-longer period of interest rates amid the Federal Reserve's fight against inflations.
Treasury yields rose above the board last week after the August consumer price index report showed a surprise increase in prices. However, the 10-year largely held near its June highs of 3.495% before taking another leg higher on Monday.
The 10-year last traded at a yield of 3.506%, up nearly 6 basis points. Yields move opposite to price, and one basis point is equal to 0.01%.
— Jesse Pound