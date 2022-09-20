CCTV Script 20/09/22

– This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on Sept. 20, 2022.

The report from CreditCards.com published on Monday shows that a growing number of U.S. consumers are falling into longer-term credit card debt. Let's first take a look at the specific data.

Forty percent of U.S. credit card debtors say they have been in debt for more than two years, 28 percent for more than three years, and 19 percent for more than five years, while another 8 percent say they can't even remember how long they've been in credit card debt.

There are various reasons for the perpetuation of debt, one of which is emergency spending. According to the report, 46 percent, or nearly half, of credit card debtors said the main reason for going into debt was an urgent need for money or an unforeseen situation.

Another important reason is the rising cost of living. Due to high prices, many Americans are borrowing on credit cards to pay for various living expenses.

As of the second quarter of this year, data from the New York Federal Reserve showed that U.S. consumers' credit card debt, totaling $887 billion, $46 billion more than the first quarter and also up 13 percent from a year ago. This is the largest increase in 20 years. Meanwhile, in the second quarter, U.S. consumers opened 233 million new credit card accounts, the largest number since 2008.

And in addition to high inflation, consumers are also being hit by high interest rates. People are spending all their savings and turning to credit to spend, but the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to curb inflation and driving up credit card repayment rates.

The latest data show that in the past five months, the average interest rate on credit card payments in the U.S. market has risen from 16.5% in May to 18.1% in September. Economist Richardson described this as a "double whammy."

It means that consumers not only have to bear the burden of high prices, they also have to pay more money on top of that to pay off the rising cost of borrowing.

Emergency spending, high inflation, and high interest rates are all making it harder for consumers to get out of debt. And if the Fed continues to raise rates by 75 basis points this week, as the market expects, Americans carrying long-term card debt will face higher repayment balances, meaning it will take them longer to pay off their debt. And we will keep a close watch.