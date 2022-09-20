Cramer's lightning round: Coinbase is not a buy

Loading chart...

Certara Inc: "They're not bad. They actually don't lose money. ... I think it's a great spec, and I usually don't say that."

Coinbase Global Inc: "I'm going to have to say no."

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd: "It's a nice spec on the idea that Covid is going to be beaten, but I do not like the gambling group because man, it's been a house of pain."

GSK Plc: "I mean the spin-off's awful, they did a terrible job. ... That company's ill-advised. That's something I like to say when I don't like them."

Skechers USA Inc: "The stock is what I call erratic and has been for quite some time."

Cricut Inc: "I think it's still too high on a price-to-earnings basis. ... For $8, I'll take the speculation."

