Market got you feeling upside down? Get your portfolio ready for when stocks explode higher

Call it The Bizarro Market. Stock investing in the current environment has been kind of like that 1990s "Seinfeld" episode of a similar name, where seemingly familiar dynamics are off kilter. Forecasting economic conditions in an attempt to navigate financial markets has never easy. But if you're feeling like it's been exceptionally weird lately — and perhaps just plain upside-down — you're not alone. Some of the most successful investors in the world have said the same thing. Here's how hedge fund pioneer Stanley Druckenmiller put it in a recent interview : "With the caveat that I've been doing this 45 year, and between the pandemic, and the war, and the crazy policy response in the United States and worldwide, this is the hardest environment I've ever encountered to try and have any confidence in a forecast six to 12 months ahead." Here's a look at why the combination of economic and geopolitical forces at play are forcing us to consider that what's worked in seemingly similar situations in past may need a fresh perspective. We also want to look at how you can cope in these crazy times and stay invested for when the bear market turns, which can happen very quickly. Trifecta of challenges We've talked about the three things dogging the market: the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine, and China's rolling lockdowns in the pursuit of an unattainable zero-Covid policy. The historical playbooks for dealing with any one of these crises might work if only one of these events were happening. But that's not the case. As Jim Cramer wrote Sunday , another 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Fed at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting is the consensus, so the commentary at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting news conference may be important than the rate action itself. The 2-year Treasury yield , already at 2007 highs, has been pushing toward 4%. We view as a signal that central bankers might be content with 4% as the terminal fed funds rate, which would make a move to a target range of 3% to 3.25% would be getting close. Perhaps, we have the visibility into the Fed — Russia and China not so much. What makes the taming inflation part of the equation even more complex is the Fed wants demand destruction. They want to stamp out inflation, but also make people worried enough to have to go back into the workforce. Relentless rate hikes are a blunt tool — and while servicing to lower prices, they're also sinking asset levels such as stocks and home values. If people feel they need to work and that jobs due to the slowing economy might not be so plentiful after all, they might not job hop for more and more money. That would help bring down wage inflation. How many times have you heard over the past three years that we are in "unprecedented times." Ironically, we have heard this "we've never seen this before" narrative a lot in recent years. In reality, we've seen high oil, we've seen high inflation, we've seen wars in Europe and tension with China. Ultimately, these issues will be resolved. The journey will likely be painful but ultimately we will get to the other side. Don't panic, stay disciplined So, rather than panic, a useless emotion in investing, look to simplify this incredibly confusing and complex market environment. One way to go about that is to focus on underlying company fundamentals both in terms of how the current environment may impact them but also on a longer-term basis. Doing so will help you determine where and when to put money to work. If you think you're looking at the stock of a company that has been broken by recent events, then there is likely no good level at which to put money to work – remember, it's okay to hang on to a broken stock, not a broken company. On the other hand if you're looking at the stock of a company that's being hurt in the near-term but continues to have a bright long-term path ahead of it — such as high-quality, profitable tech and semiconductor names like those we own — that may be one to keep watch when you ultimately put money to work. However, it will depend on your view of when you think the company will be facing peak pressure from the current economic conditions we're contending with. You may experience losses before you see gains, but that's where the long-term investment horizon comes into play. Ask yourself, will we be shopping online more or less in three, five or 10 years? Will more workloads move to the cloud over the next decade? Are semiconductors going to have a greater presence in our daily lives or less so as we move into the future? If you're looking at a company that has been beaten down but may provide for something of a safe haven in a global economic downturn then you may decide to be a bit quicker to pull the trigger — as we did on Friday with our purchase of Procter & Gamble (PG). We don't view this time as one for lots of buying. However, we did buy more shares of Danaher (DHR) and TJX Companies (TJX) on Tuesday in a down market. Bottom line Famed investor Warren Buffett is credited with saying: "Investing is simple, but not easy." By focusing on the underlying fundamentals, thinking through why you got involved with an investment in the first place, sticking to your discipline/process, and watching longer-term trends, we can simplify the process of investing in this market. That won't make seeing red in your portfolio any easier but will help in ensuring that your emotions don't get the best of you when your initial reaction is to make for the exit, a move that has historically been wrong. Market studies have shown that only a handful of days per year are the kind of pivotal moments where all the money is made. Nobody knows when those days are going to be. The only to make sure you're not left out of the big recovery is to be invested in stocks. We have been grinding away during this year's bear market to find companies that can hold-up — or at least not as bad as others. We have a larger than normal cash position as well to start buying with both hands when it looks like one or all three market challenges — remember, Fed, Russia and China — are going to abate. In the end, this is an incredibly difficult market to navigate from the perspective of trying to figure out the next six to 12 months, nothing is going to change that. however, by sticking to our discipline, we can simplify the process, ensure that we are in control of our emotions, and put ourselves in a position to benefit when things ultimately normalize. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PG, DHR and TJX. Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 16, 2022 at Wall Street in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images