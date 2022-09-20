CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia CEO tries to soothe investor angst over gaming as new graphics cards are set to launch

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In Analysis

Market got you feeling upside down? Get your portfolio ready for when stocks explode higher
CNBC Investing ClubMarket got you feeling upside down? Get your portfolio ready for when stocks explode higher
Zev Fima6 hours ago
Why Ford's warning and stock drop do not derail our long-term belief in the company
CNBC Investing ClubWhy Ford's warning and stock drop do not derail our long-term belief in the company
Zev Fima
These 4 Investing Club stocks are in the news — here's our take on what's happening
CNBC Investing ClubThese 4 Investing Club stocks are in the news — here's our take on what's happening
Paulina Likos
Read More