Nvidia CEO tries to soothe investor angst over gaming as new graphics cards are set to launch

Fresh off the unveiling of Nvidia 's (NVDA) newest computer graphics card, CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday tried to assuage investor concerns about the video gaming market, which has lately dogged the Club holding's stock. Huang touted Nvidia's next-generation graphics cards , which use the company's Ada Lovelace architecture with its RTX 40 technology, in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Still, Nvidia has accumulated too many computer graphics cards, Huang acknowledged, and said the semiconductor firm needed to address the issue. The company has been steadfastly trying to normalize inventory as it prepares for the new launch, necessitating price cuts on older graphic card models. While those steps have led to short-term financial pain, the CEO suggested they were appropriate given the newest gaming chips are set to hit the market imminently . "The world's gaming market continues to be vibrant, and we have absolutely no doubt that when Ada gets into the marketplace there's going to be lots of excited gamers waiting for it," Huang said. A high-end model of the new card, known as the RTX 4090, goes on sale Oct. 12. The company said two more affordable versions that contain less memory and fewer processing cores will be available in November, under the umbrella of the RTX 4080 brand. Nvidia's product launches are generally important events for the company, offering gamers an incentive to upgrade their graphics processing units to get the latest features. In the case of the RTX 40 series, it means increased efficiency and more expansive artificial intelligence-powered graphics compared with prior generations. These latest computer graphics cards are hitting the market during a financially precarious moment for Nvidia's gaming business. In early August, Nvidia preannounced its second-quarter results, with gaming revenue of $2 billion missing Wall Street's expectations by about $1 billion. Later that month, when it reported the quarter, Nvidia issued a softer-than-expected Q3 guidance, citing weakness in its gaming division due to inventory issues. Nvidia's stock price closed Aug. 5 — the session before the Q2 preannouncement — at $189.89 a share. The stock ended Tuesday down 1.5%, at $131.76 a share. These last few weeks have tested the patience of shareholders, who, like us, maintain a long-term belief in the company. The stock year-to-date has declined more than 50%. Huang suggested to Cramer that Nvidia needs to do more to win back the trust of skeptical investors, saying the company must take control of its inventory backlog. "Coming into the year, the whole market was really, really vibrant and was super high, and the supply chain was super long, so we had a lot of inventory in the pipeline," Huang said. "The actions we're taking right now to clear the inventory in the channel, to normalize inventory in the channel, is a good action. I am glad we are taking it," Huang later explained. "Of course, that resulted in Q2 and Q3 being a lot lower than we originally anticipated, but the overall gaming market remains solid," he added. Huang estimated that, in total, these corrective actions should span about two-and-a-half quarters, meaning the impact would be felt in "a little bit of Q4." Beyond that, however, the CEO predicted a more favorable outlook. "I'm excited about what's going to happen leaving this year and going into next year. I'm really excited about that," he said. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images