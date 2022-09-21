As 62% of workers cut back on savings amid concerns about the economy, employers emphasize financial wellness

In this article MS Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Fizkes | Istock | Getty Images

Aim to contribute 'the most you can do'

The reduced savings is concerning, as "more wealth is being created in the workplace than anywhere else," according to Brian McDonald, head of Morgan Stanley at Work. That includes 401(k) and deferred compensation plans, employee stock ownership plans, emergency savings accounts and student loan assistance.

"Employees still see the 401(k) plan as the central thing they think about when they think about benefits at work," McDonald said. "That certainly has not changed." The fact that employees have reduced their 401(k) contributions year over year is concerning, McDonald said, because they'll miss out on taking full advantage of their work retirement plans and the compounding interest that can help them build wealth over time.

Start by maxing out the most that you can do — not the most that's allowed, but the most you can do — in your 401(k) plan. Brian McDonald head of Morgan Stanley at Work

Admittedly, putting money aside for long-term goals can be tough as costs like rents and school tuitions rise, McDonald said. "Start by maxing out the most that you can do — not the most that's allowed, but the most you can do — in your 401(k) plan," McDonald said.

Financial wellness benefits are 'gaining momentum'

Ridofranz | Istock | Getty Images

Company executives are doing more to provide holistic financial benefits to employees and are spending more money on those benefits, according to McDonald. "The conversation is more around financial well-being, and that trend is certainly gaining momentum," he said. The survey found 60% of employees are paying more attention to reviewing their financial benefits compared to a year ago. Moreover, 84% of human resources leaders say employees have requested financial benefits their companies do not offer, up from 78% in 2021.