BlackRock's Rieder says Fed should not panic because rate hikes have lagged effect

BlackRock's Rick Rieder expects the Fed to hike rates by three-quarters of a point Wednesday and says the Fed does not need to raise them by the full percentage point that some expect. The Fed is widely expected to announce the 75 basis point increase to the fed funds rate. The futures market Tuesday was pricing 16% odds that the Fed could even announce a 100 basis point hike Wednesday afternoon. "I don't agree with the assessment that the Fed needs to panic," he said. "Seventy five basis points is historically massive." A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point. Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income, said there is already improvement in the momentum of inflation though it is proving to be "frustratingly sticky." That improvement is showing up in freight costs and commodity prices. The labor market is also showing some signs that momentum is downshifting. After the 75 basis point hike Wednesday afternoon, "I think the odds of them going 75 one more time are probably 50/50 at this point," he said. After that, the Fed may not have much further to go. "You've probably got to go a bit more and then see where you are in another month or two months," he said. "You're getting to the point where you're well into restrictive territory, and you should let the long and variable lag to monetary policy work for you."