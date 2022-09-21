CCTV Script 21/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on September 21, 2022.

In terms of market expectations towards the fed rate decision, we can take a look at the latest CNBC Fed Survey. This survey reflects three key points: first, hike and hold. The federal funds rate will rise to a high level and last for a certain period of time. Second, the U.S. stock market will be under pressure. Third, stall speed. Economic growth may stagnate.

So first, let's focus on the expectations for the Fed's rate hike path: the respondents generally believe the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points at Wednesday's meeting. And the central bank is forecast to keep hiking until the rate peaks in March 2023 at 4.26%. In addition, the survey predicts the Fed will remain at this peak rate for nearly 11 months. This forecast comes amid expectations for persistently high inflation. Let's look at the inflation outlook chart.

Respondents forecast the consumer price index will end the year at a 6.8% year-over-year rate, down from the current level of 8.3%, and fall further to 3.6% in 2023. However, the Fed stresses that its inflation target is 2%. Then according to the survey, it will not fall to this level until 2024.

One thing we should note here is the credibility of the Fed. The market is very disappointed with the Fed's previous misjudgment of inflation and the subsequent pace of rate hikes that were too small and too slow to control inflation. Investors hope that the Fed will be able to re-establish its credit in future rate decisions and communicate with the market more smoothly.

"The biggest risk to the Fed is when there's a dislocation between expectations and what their paths are. So I feel like he's going out of his way to convince people that they're in it to win it. "

With the Fed expected to increase rates sharply, the market is naturally not optimistic regarding the outlook for the stock market and the U.S. economy. For the stock market, Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategy analysts believe that corporate earnings will be hit by interest rate hikes and economic slowdown and the stock market lows of June this year will be easily broken. The S&P 500 will also continue to decline.

"Once we get into October, November, it becomes all about earnings, which we're pretty bearish on. re talking low 3000s probably sometime in the fourth quarter is our best guess.

As for the economic outlook, the survey shows that the U.S. economy is seen running at stall speed this year, and things won't get much better for 2023. There is a 52% probability that the U.S. economy will experience a recession next year, with the average GDP forecast at just 1.1%.

It is worth noting that the Fed's interest rate decision affects not only the U.S. economy, but also has significant implications for the rest of the world. Most notably, the recent strengthening of the dollar has left many countries facing currency depreciation and imported inflation. We will keep an eye on the Fed's decision tomorrow and how it communicates to the market the path of future interest rate hikes.



