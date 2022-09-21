CNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Neil Veitch discusses his top picks — and stocks to avoid — as volatility persists

CNBC Pro

As market volatility persists, join CNBC's Karen Tso in conversation with Neil Veitch, investment director at SVM Asset Management, as he shares his views on what's next for markets, his top stock picks and which countries look attractive right now.

With holdings spanning Big Tech, semiconductors, energy, autos and more, Neil shares his highest conviction calls, as well as which stocks he thinks investors should avoid.

You can watch the Pro Talk here on Thursday, 22nd September at 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. SIN.

