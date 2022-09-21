CNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Neil Veitch discusses his top picks — and stocks to avoid — as volatility persists

As market volatility persists, join CNBC's Karen Tso in conversation with Neil Veitch, investment director at SVM Asset Management, as he shares his views on what's next for markets, his top stock picks and which countries look attractive right now. With holdings spanning Big Tech, semiconductors, energy, autos and more, Neil shares his highest conviction calls, as well as which stocks he thinks investors should avoid. You can watch the Pro Talk here on Thursday, 22nd September at 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. SIN . Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: Tech investor names a 'must own' FAANG stock to buy the dip — and one to avoid Tesla's valuation doesn't make sense until it hits this level, fund manager says Is 'super cheap' Meta a buy or a miss? Here's what top tech investor Paul Meeks says Related coverage from Pro: Looking for a short-term trade? This ETF carries risk — but outperforms when volatility spikes Morgan Stanley says the S & P 500 is set for a comeback by year-end. These are its top stock picks Get out of these distorted markets': Mohamed El-Erian on where to invest right now

