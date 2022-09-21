Cramer's lightning round: Keep your powder dry when it comes to Crown Castle

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Micron Technology Inc: "I think the stock goes to $48, $47 before I ever think about buying it."
Crown Castle Inc: "I say, keep your powder dry."
Moderna Inc: "I actually want to buy the stock. I know it can go lower, but I think it's a really well-run company."
Texas Instruments Inc: "I think that it'll make the quarter and I think you can start buying. ... Don't buy all at once."
Trade Desk Inc: "Trade Desk sells at a very high price-to-earnings multiple. ... It can go lower, and then I would buy it."
On Semiconductor Corp: "It's doing well, but all semiconductor stocks are vulnerable."
Carnival Corp: "I think it can stave off that bankruptcy, but I don't think that makes it a good stock."
