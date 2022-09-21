CNBC Investing Club

Here’s why understanding de-risking is key as the Fed readies another rate hike and earnings loom

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders react on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a screen shows Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

De-risked — that's the term every investor needs to be familiar with right now as we await the interest rate hike expected from the Federal Reserve after its two-day September meeting Wednesday afternoon. And then, it's on to what's next as we gear up for earnings season shortly thereafter.

More In Analysis

Costco's quarterly results indicate the retailer is thriving despite high inflation
CNBC Investing ClubCostco's quarterly results indicate the retailer is thriving despite high inflation
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
Qualcomm's first auto investor day offers signs the industry is embracing its tech platform
CNBC Investing ClubQualcomm's first auto investor day offers signs the industry is embracing its tech platform
Kevin Stankiewicz3 hours ago
Meta is a buy as the social media giant embarks on plan to slash costs
CNBC Investing ClubMeta is a buy as the social media giant embarks on plan to slash costs
Paulina Likos5 hours ago
Read More