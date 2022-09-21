Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed more than 500 points lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates another 0.75 percentage point. Earlier in the day, the pros discussed a big call by Bank of America to add PayPal to its 'US1' list of top investment ideas. Jim Cramer said he likes General Mills , as the stock hit an all-time high after posting better-than-expected quarterly results Wednesday morning. Other stocks mentioned include Microsoft and Meta .