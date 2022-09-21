Ukraine says votes in occupied regions on joining Russia are 'doomed to fail'

A Ukrainian soldier rides on a car after fetching water from a community well at the liberated village in Troitske, Kharkiv region, on September 18, 2022.

Ukrainian officials dismissed plans by Russian-occupied parts of the country to hold referenda on whether to join the Russian Federation, saying the move is "doomed to fail," while analysts see the votes as an escalation by Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive continues.

Russia's proxy leaders and officials installed in occupied parts of the country made a series of announcements Tuesday, calling for immediate votes on joining Russia.

Those announcements came ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's ordering Wednesday of a "partial mobilization" which included military reserves being called-up into active service, and increased government funding for weapons production.

The referenda, which are are due take place over the coming weekend, will be held in two self-proclaimed "republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern Donbas region as well as occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The votes — whose results are widely expected to be rigged and to favor becoming a part of Russia — are widely seen as a way for Russia to annex more parts of Ukraine and to be able to justify the "defense" of what it could then claim was "Russian territory," even though most of the international community would not recognize the legitimacy of the votes, or the results.

Needless to say, Russia's latest attempts to annex more parts of Ukraine, and to try to lend legitimacy to such an act by staging referenda to do so, has been met with international condemnation, starting from Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the "noisy news" and announcements regarding referenda, saying Ukraine had heard it all before.

"Today there is quite noisy news coming from Russia. And there are many questions about it. But what actually happened? What was heard that we have not heard before," he said in his nightly address, while Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called any referenda a "sham" that would not stop Ukraine from its aim of liberating its territories.

Reiterating Kuleba's position, Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, told CNBC that such "fake" votes are "doomed to fail" for several reasons.

"This is the desperate, face-saving attempt which they're trying to use to compensate for the humiliation that they have suffered on the battlefield as a result of the Ukrainian army's counter offensive, both in Kharkiv region and in Kherson," he told CNBC Tuesday.

"The second point is that, regardless of what they do, this will not stop the Ukrainian army and this will not be recognized by any members of the international community."

"The third, very important point is that local populations in the temporarily-occupied territories — and we're seeing it now as we are de-occupying these territories — they are not supportive of the occupants. They're not supportive of the aggressor. So these fake referendums are doomed to fail, from whatever angle or aspect you look at it," he said.