Putin escalates tensions with war threats to the West; Ukraine slams 'fake' votes in occupied regions on joining Russia

Ukrainian officials have dismissed plans by Russian-occupied parts of the country to hold referenda on whether to join Russia, saying the move is "doomed to fail."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the "sham" votes on joining Russia — announced on Tuesday by Russia's proxy leaders and officials installed in occupied parts of the country — did not change anything.

Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, told CNBC Tuesday that such "fake" votes are "doomed to fail" for several reasons.

"This is the desperate, face-saving attempt which they're trying to use to compensate for the humiliation that they have suffered on the battlefield as a result of the Ukrainian army's counter offensive, both in Kharkiv region and in Kherson," he said.

"The second point is that, regardless of what they do, this will not stop the Ukrainian army and this will not be recognized by any members of the international community."

Sak said that most people in those regions did not support becoming a part of Russia, particularly after seeing how Russian forces had behaved during the conflict in which it has been accused of multiple war crimes. Russia denies it has targeted civilians or civilian infrastructure, despite evidence to the contrary.