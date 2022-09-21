The Fed forecasts hiking rates as high as 4.6% before ending inflation fight

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve, July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as high as 4.6% in 2023 before the central bank stops its fight against soaring inflation, according to its median forecast released on Wednesday.

The Fed on Wednesday raised benchmark interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3%-3.25%, the highest since early 2008.

The median forecast also showed that central bank officials expect to hike rates to 4.4% by the end of 2022. With only two policy meetings left in the calendar year, chances are the central bank could conduct another 75-basis-point rate hike before the year-end.