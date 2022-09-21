2-year Treasury yield tops 4% for the first time since 2007

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped 4% for the first time since 2007 on Wednesday as traders bet the Federal Reserve has much further to go in raising rates to fight inflation.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose 4 basis points to 4.006%, to a level not seen since October 2007. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last at 3.561%, down by roughly 1 basis points, after notching an 11-year high this week. The significant inversion, with short-term rates higher than long-term rates, points to the risk of a recession, some investors believe.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions, and 1 basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.