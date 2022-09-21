Bonds

2-year Treasury yield tops 4% for the first time since 2007

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
Sophie Kiderlin@SKiderlin
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped 4% for the first time since 2007 on Wednesday as traders bet the Federal Reserve has much further to go in raising rates to fight inflation.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose 4 basis points to 4.006%, to a level not seen since October 2007. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last at 3.561%, down by roughly 1 basis points, after notching an 11-year high this week. The significant inversion, with short-term rates higher than long-term rates, points to the risk of a recession, some investors believe.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions, and 1 basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point, as its September meeting comes to a close. But even that may not be enough, Michael Schumacher, head of macro strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, told CNBC's "Fast Money," explaining that while he is expecting a 75 basis point hike, he would argue for a 150 basis point hike as he believes rates are headed higher still.

Treasurys could also be a source of safety for investors, he added.

"Relative safety I would look at the front-end of the U.S. Treasury curve. You've got the 2-year treasury yielding just about 4%. It's gone up enormously," he said. "If you think about the real yield, which a lot of people in the bond market focus on, it's probably not a bad place to hide out."

The 2-year rate started 2022 trading at around 0.73%. Wednesday's move puts it 328 basis points (3.28 percentage points) above that level.

